Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for the first international event after becoming a father. The actor attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. During a conversation, he spoke at length about the films not working in India post COVID-19 and his film Shamshera becoming a big disaster. He also spoke about how his passion project Jagga Jasoos had not done well which hurt him the most.

Ranbir Kapoor says his ‘passion project’ Jagga Jasoos’ failure hurt him the most; calls Shamshera a ‘big box office disaster’

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said, “It’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt,” he said. “That’s the only film in my career that hurt me.”

Before Brahmastra in September 2022, he had another release. Back in July, he was seen in YRF’s Shamshera which failed at the box office. Talking about the same, Ranbir said the film was “by far the hardest film I’ve worked on. It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard.” The actor sported a beard in the film. As the audience laughed hearing his story, he added, “When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next star in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled for Holi 2023 release. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023 as well.

