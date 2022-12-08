Google India on Wednesday announced the 'Year in Search 2022' results, looking back at the moments that captivated India's interest in 2022 across a broad range of topics. In 2022, India recorded all-time high search moments in cricket and football, celebrated diversity in film and sport, and rediscovered fun experiences in the outside world, while also asking questions about global and local news events, emerging concepts in tech and finance, and helpful government schemes. People leaned into their love for sport and entertainment like never before with our ambitious films, mesmerizing songs, and engaging matches shaping global trends this year.

Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi, Abdu Rozik, Anjali Arora amongst most-searched people in India on Google in 2022

People in India showed interest in a diverse range of global and local personalities that were in the news including politicians Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmu, Rishi Sunak, entertainment personalities Sushmita Sen, Abdu Rozik, and Amber Heard, and sports star Pravin Tambe.

News events were headlined by the saddened losses of renowned personalities across the world, including India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, cricketer Shane Warne, Queen Elizabeth, and artists Sidhu Moose Wala, KK, and Bappi Lahiri.

Here’s the list:

Nupur Sharma

Droupadi Murmu

Rishi Sunak

Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen

Anjali Arora

Abdu Rozik

Eknath Shinde

Pravin Tambe

Amber Heard

Sushmita Sen was reportedly dating Lalit Modi earlier this year. Though it seems like they broke up already. Tajik singer Abdu Rozik made waves in India and is currently a participant on the show Bigg Boss 16.

