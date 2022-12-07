comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.12.2022 | 2:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Salaam Venky Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra beats KGF – Chapter 2; emerges as Google’s top trending movie in India for 2022

Bollywood News

Brahmastra and KGF 2 secured top spots and made it to the global trending movie searches list.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

If 2021 saw people taking their first guarded steps into a post-pandemic era, 2022 marked the year we bounced back stronger in many ways. In this journey, Search helped people find a world of information – be it questions on everyday interests, new passions, or more intricate topics. As the year comes to a close, Google India today announced the 'Year in Search 2022' results, looking back at the moments that captivated India's interest in 2022 across a broad range of topics.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra beats KGF - Chapter 2; emerges as Google top trending Movie in India for 2022

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra beats KGF – Chapter 2; emerges as Google’s top trending movie in India for 2022

Unlike last year, theatrical releases took a lead in 2022 with popular films across languages, including pan-India films, dominating the list. Hindi film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 secured top spots in overall trending searches and trending movie searches; the films also made it to the top global trending movie searches. Trending movies in India included Hindi films The Kashmir Files, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Drishyam 2, Telugu films RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, Tamil film Vikram, Kannada film Kantara, with the lone English film in the list being Thor: Love and Thunder.

In 2022, India recorded all-time high search moments in cricket and football, celebrated diversity in film and sport, rediscovered fun experiences in the outside world, while also asking questions about global and local news events, emerging concepts in tech and finance, and helpful government schemes. People leaned into their love for sport and entertainment like never before with our ambitious films, mesmerizing songs, and engaging matches shaping global trends this year.

ALSO READ: Ed-a-Mamma enters teens clothing market; Alia Bhatt calls it “the natural next step”

More Pages: Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Box Office Collection , Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sikandar Kher on playing Daulat in Aarya,…

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino to star Aditya…

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over…

Vidyut Jammwal’s fan cycles 1600 kilometres…

Malaika Arora admits, “I get NERVOUS while…

Lingerie brand Clovia signs up Shraddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification