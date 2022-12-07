James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to end the box office year with an experiential entertainer. With the film only nine days away from its official release, makers have unveiled a new featurette for the film, promising that our long wait of 13 years will truly be worth the feat.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water new featurette gives glimpse into the magical world of Pandora; watch video

"I went to the studio and said, 'Let's not just do another movie. Let's swing for the fences,'" Cameron said on the sequel. While much of the sequel's plot has been hushed, the new featurette teases an extraordinary comeback of the franchise with even larger expansion on Pandora with regards to new wildlife, environments, and cultures.

"The world is bigger. The stakes are higher. He was always looking at everything in wonder," said Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the film. "It was the experience of the first movie, but on steroids." The brand-new featurette also showcased a whale-like creature, called Tulkun and the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) reprising his role of Recombinant.

Sequel to Avatar (2009), the highest-grossing film in the world to date, Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing in theatres in India from December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. With a cast that includes names like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, the film is expected to set new box office records and become yet another milestone in James Cameron’s career.

Watch the new featurette below!

Also Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water collects Rs. 10 crore before its release, breaks Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness record

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.