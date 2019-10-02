Ranbir Kapoor is all set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone all over again in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture which will also star Ajay Devgn. There was plenty of the will-she-won’t-she brand of conjecture in sections of the press as the director’s name sprang up in the MeToo movement last year. However, all speculation about Deepika’s presence in Luv Ranjan’s film can be put to rest.

While the director chooses to refrain from comment a source close to him confirms, “All the three leads players are Ranjan’s first choices. There was never any dithering. The uncertainty was only in the media’s mind. Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone loved their roles from the start.”

The untitled film starts shooting in the middle of next year. The exciting part of the casting is that Deepika will be paired with Devgan and not Ranbir. We can always trust Luv Ranjan to bring about a kahaani mein twist.

