Actor Emraan Hashmi recently made his digital debut with the Netflix Original series Bard of Blood in which he plays a spy. He will next be seen in the film Mumbai Saga for which he has worn the cop uniform for the first time.

Emraan Hashmi has played the character of an outlaw in several films and it is the first time the actor will be on the side of the law. However, as per sources, Hashmi finds his new cop avatar is as driven as Shoaib from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai was. While his character Shoaib’s drive was to earn money and be powerful, whereas Emraan’s character in the new film is all about taking on crime and criminals.

Emraan Hashmi had to gain weight for his look in the film. Reportedly, the actor knew he had to bulk up to look convincing in front of a guy like John Abraham who is extremely well built. Hashmi had very little time to bulk up. The actor used to work out twice a day and by the end of it, he used to end up feeling overtrained.

According to reports, Emraan Hashmi could not sleep for two days before he was to start shooting since he had overtrained. Sanjay Gupta, the director of Mumbai Saga said that Emraan went from medium size to XL within a month and a half.

