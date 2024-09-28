The fourth installment of the bike-action drama will mark the 25th film of Ranbir Kapoor, for which the actor is expected to have given a nod on his birthday.

One of the most beloved franchises of Bollywood, YRF’s Dhoom is all set to return! Multiple times in the past, there have been buzz about the revival of the franchise with its last release hitting cinemas over a decade ago. While fans have been excited to see how this franchise unfolds, there is some good news and bad news for them! Reports suggest that while Dhoom 4 is indeed in works with Ranbir Kapoor being roped in as the lead, the bad news is that it will not feature the franchise regulars Abhishek Bachchan as Inspector Jay and Uday Chopra as his sidekick Ali.

Ranbir Kapoor to feature in Dhoom 4; YRF franchise to get a reboot WITHOUT Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra: Report

In a recent report published by Pinkvilla, it is being said that Dhoom 4 is in the scripting stage. A source confirmed the details and shared, “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film.” “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy,” the source added.

Furthermore, it has been asserted that this will be more like a reboot version with a fresh storyline as well as casting since the investigative duo of Inspector Jay and amateur sleuth and biker Ali will be played a new set of stars. “Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core story-board is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. Dhoom 4 will not just be the biggest Dhoom film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian Cinema,” the source said.

It is being said that Dhoom 4 is the 25th film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career and that the actor decided to come on board on the day of his birthday, that is on September 28. It has also been learnt that the actor will be following up the sleek action drama with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, a continuation of the 2023 blockbuster Animal. Besides these, Ranbir has the Ramayana trilogy by Nitesh Tiwari and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

