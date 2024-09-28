comscore
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to release in four languages on October 18, Geek Pictures India issues official statement

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to release in four languages on October 18, Geek Pictures India issues official statement

Geek Pictures India has issued an official statement confirming that "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama", will release in theatres across India on October 18th.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Geek Pictures India has officially announced the theatrical release of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama on October 18th. This much-anticipated anime adaptation, based on Valmiki’s epic, will be available in theatres across India, catering to a diverse audience with newly dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film, originally released in English, brings the timeless story of Prince Rama to life with stunning animation and a captivating narrative. With the addition of these new language dubs, the adaptation aims to reach a broader audience, ensuring that fans of all ages can experience this classic tale in their preferred language.

The inclusion of screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his work on Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, brings added expertise to this adaptation. With these new dubs, the anime film aims to reach a wider audience and introduce this classic to a new generation.

Releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.

Also Read : Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama set for multi-language release in India, poster and teaser unveiled

