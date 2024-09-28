The much-awaited Hollywood film Joker: Folie a Deux is all set to release in cinemas in India on October 2. This means that moviegoers in the country will be among the first in the world to watch the musical psychological thriller. However, if you plan to watch Joker: Folie a Deux in India on the giant IMAX screen, you’ll have to wait until October 4.

Joker: Folie a Deux to get a delayed release in IMAX screens in India due to Jr NTR-starrer Devara – Part 1

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Joker: Folie a Deux releases in the 2D, 4DX and Screen X on Wednesday, October 2. The studio, Warner Bros, pushed the release from October 4 to 2 to take advantage of the National Holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.”

But the latest Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan starrer will prevent Joker: Folie a Deux from having an early IMAX release. The source revealed, “Devara - Part 1, which was released on September 27, has also got a release in the IMAX version. As per the arrangement, it’ll have a full one-week run in all the IMAX screens of the country. Joker: Folie a Deux is having a mid-week release on Wednesday, October 2. The week for Devara ends on October 3 and hence, the Hollywood film can be made available to IMAX only from October 4.”

Besides India, Joker: Folie a Deux also releases on October 2 in Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, France, Italy, Philippines, Sweden and Taiwan. South Korea will have the earliest release of the film, on October 1. In the USA, UK and most markets, Joker: Folie a Deux will arrive on the big screen on October 4.

In India, the booking for Joker: Folie a Deux was thrown open way back on September 2. The advance has been slow as only 15,000 tickets have been sold but the ticket sales are expected to now pick up as the release date gets closer

Joker: Folie a Deux, like the first part, stars Joaquin Phoenix and this time, he is also joined by Lady Gaga.

