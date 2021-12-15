comscore

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra’s motion poster will be grand and high on VFX; to be unveiled today

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After a long wait, the first motion poster of the much-anticipated film Brahmastra will be launched. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. The makers will be having a grand launch event later today in Delhi to unveil the motion poster of the film.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a glimpse of the fiery look of Ranbir Kapoor. Through his voiceover, the megastar says, "Dharti ka kann kann kaap uthega jab iss yudh ka shanknath bajega. Anth ka yeh aarambh hai, jaag raha hai yeh Brahmastra hai."

Those who have seen the motion poster which will be unveiled today have said that it is high on VFX. If the film is backed by great content, Brahmastra could be a gamechanger.

Brahmastra is said to be a three-part franchise starting with the first part coming in 2022. The first part will be released on September 9, 2022. The mega-film will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also said that it will be a 3D project.

