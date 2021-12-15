The COVID-19 cases on once again on the rise. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, star wives Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for the coronavirus. While all four of them are home quarantined, their residences were sanitized by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation [BMC] and buildings have been sealed. While BMC usually seals the buildings if more than 5 cases are detected, as a precautionary measure, they have sealed all four buildings to contain the spread of the virus. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar's building has been sealed; his test came out negative.

Now, Karan Johar has confirmed that he and his family have tested negative for the COVID-19. He, infact, clarified that it was a gathering of 8 people and not a party as being reported in the media. "MY FAMILY AND I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE...I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the 8MC to ensure the safety of our city.... Salute to them A to some members of the media I would like to clarify that an 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"....And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no "hotspot" of covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat this pandemic lightly," he wrote.

"My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in Their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all Karan Johar," he said in a statement on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, along with Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, their son Yohan has also tested positive along with two more persons from the residence. Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC H-West, cited that they tested their staff members and other residents in the building. RT-PCR tests were conducted and they will keep the buildings sealed until results are out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Monday, took to her Instagram story to confirm the news that read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.