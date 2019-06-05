Bollywood Hungama
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to come together for a dance tour

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood’s top stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all busy with their individual ventures. They have worked together on several projects and are set to come together for a dance tour.

If the reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be participating in a dance tour and very pumped about it. They will be doing many concerts across the United States. The setlist will involve all their chartbusters. And it will be their first time working together and found that it would be the best way to get connected to their fans globally. The tour will happen next year after they wrap up their individual films.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have stayed friends. It is known that Deepika and Ranbir have dated in the past and Alia is currently in a relationship with RK. But, there is no bad blood between the stars. And their camaraderie was seen at Filmfare Awards 2019 and on Koffee With Karan as well.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon begin shooting for 1983 World Cup biopic, ’83. Deepika Padukone recently wrapped up her first production Chhapaak. And Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi shooting for Brahmastra. All the films will be releasing in 2020.

