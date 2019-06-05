Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.06.2019 | 12:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan suggests she was inspired by Meryl Streep to join TV

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in middle of juggling television, film shoots and spending time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Her pictures from Tuscany went viral and it is not at all surprising. She plans to stay in London for a bit as Saif starts shooting Jawaani Jaaneman and she has a 12 day schedule of Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. She said that she would juggle between working as a TV judge and living in London with family.

While speaking about working in TV, she said that she watches a lot of it when Taimur goes to bed and she would love to watch Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies. She even low key suggested that since even Meryl is doing television and the lines are constantly blurring between films and TV, she decided to take a plunge.

Bebo has even shot for some bits of her dance reality show. She said it is very demanding but she strictly works only for eight hours. Kareena has Takht, Good News and Angrezi Medium lined up.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif REVEALS she would choose Kareena Kapoor Khan if she were to have a same sex relationship

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 release…

After Kartik Aaryan, BOAT ropes in Kiara…

Kareena Kapoor Khan lays down strict…

FIRST LOOK OUT: Saif Ali Khan goes suave and…

Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots her FIRST episode…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification