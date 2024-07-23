his upcoming project will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, who recently directed Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G.

Karan Johar's digital wing of Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, is expanding its roster with a brand new female-led film for Netflix. The project makers are currently eyeing Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta of Laapataa Ladies to headline the narrative.

While plot details and other specifics are still under wraps, the report in Peeping Moon says that the film is believed to be a progressive relationship drama with comedic undertones. This upcoming project will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, who recently directed Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G. Kashyap's script will be brought to life by the writing duo of Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani, known for their work on films like Anek and Khaali Peeli. Currently in pre-production, filming is expected to begin sometime in September-October 2024.

This collaboration marks a reunion for Kashyap and Dharma Productions. Kashyap was signed on by the banner even before her directorial debut, Doctor G, hit theatres in 2022. Interestingly, she was previously attached to a romantic comedy for Dharma that starred Ishaan Khatter and Triptii Dimri, but the project ultimately never materialized.

In the meantime, Konkona Sen Sharma will next star in Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro… In Dino, releasing on November 29. She also has a short film titled Chashma directed by editor Nitin Baid in the pipeline and is reportedly in talks with Junglee Pictures for a thriller project.

Pratibha Ranta, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Laapataa Ladies and has already signed on for a romantic film opposite Vikrant Massey.

