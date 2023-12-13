The report covers more than 18,000 titles from around the globe and nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

Rana Naidu and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga become only Indian titles in top 500 in Netflix’s comprehensive report on viewership data with over 40 million watch hours

Netflix has become the streaming platform to share comprehensive viewership data and what people are watching on the platform. Kicking off ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ which will be released twice a year, the streamer will be unveiling a detailed report of what the viewers have watched in six months. The report covers more than 18,000 titles from around the globe and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. This includes the hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours; the premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and whether a title was available globally. Amongst those titles are two Indian content – web series Rana Naidu and the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which have made it to the Top 500 list.

Rana Naidu and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga become only Indian titles in top 500 in Netflix’s comprehensive report on viewership data with over 40 million watch hours

Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, has garnered 46.3 million watch-hours viewership on the platform. On the other hand, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has 41. 7 million watch hours on the streaming giant.

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati came together earlier this year as the warring father and son duo in an Indian adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan. The series premiered on March 10, 2023, and was produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global and created by Karan Anshuman. The series was directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma.

Starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, Chor Nikal ke Bhaga is a story about an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati pens a heartfelt apologetic note to Sonam Kapoor after trolls target her

More Pages: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.