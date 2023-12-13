Hype Luxury, India's premier luxury mobility platform and a global enterprise, proudly announces the signing of actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Hype Luxury, founded by visionary entrepreneurs Raghav Belavadi and Vijaya Belavadi in 2017, has rapidly expanded to 23 cities in Bharat and operational presence in seven other countries. Offering unparalleled experiences in luxury cars, yachts, and private jet rentals, this collaboration with Suniel Shetty marks a strategic move to propel Hype Luxury to new global heights. Boasting a fleet of over 30,000 luxury cars, 20,000 private jets, and 1800 luxury yachts, Hype Luxury stands as the largest luxury platform, seamlessly integrating various mobility services. Suniel Shetty's association with the brand signifies a significant milestone, aligning with Hype's mission to establish India's first global luxury mobility platform.

Suniel Shetty on board as brand ambassador for mobility platform Hype Luxury

Suniel Shetty expresses his excitement, stating, "I'm delighted to be the face of Hype Luxury as this association allows one to experience luxury without owning it. Hype Luxury offers vehicle leasing and exclusive services on land, air and water in a more flexible consumption pattern, to help customers realise their aspirations and dreams of living a luxurious life. Raaghav and Vijaya have ensured that the brand resonates with HNI & UHNI achievers who are always on the lookout for new concepts of modern luxury without the hassles of purchasing it. By expanding its worldwide range of mobility services, it is responding to changing customer preferences and the trend towards digital, flexible and individual choice."

The founders, Raaghav and Vijaya, transformed a nightmare experience into the inception of Hype Luxury when arranging a luxury car for their parents' anniversary proved challenging. Bootstrapping the company, they ensured profitability even during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting their exceptional business acumen.

Raaghav Belavadi comments on their association, stating, "Mr. Suniel Shetty epitomizes the essence of luxury and charisma, making him the perfect face for Hype. His association signifies a synergy of elegance and grandeur, elevating Hype to new heights in the world of global luxury mobility experiences". “Targeting High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs), the luxury segment has witnessed exceptional

growth at a staggering 16% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) globally, gaining prominence in the post-COVID era. It’s time to bring premium services to the front line in Bharat”.

Hype Luxury operates in 23 cities across Bharat, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai, Madurai, Pondicherry and others. Internationally, it has a presence in Dubai, the UK, Alaska, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Maldives, New Zealand and the French Riviera.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.