Love Sex Aur Dhokha has truly changed the dynamics of the content arena with its immensely captivating stories. We witnessed three different stories in the first instalment, and now, the makers are bringing its second instalment, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. With the arrival of the sequel, the makers are all set to bring three even more engaging stories and we got to hear that one of the stories will be based on the television reality show, Bigg Boss.

The chatter about the stories of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been hovering around ever since its announcement. As we know, one of the stories will be based on a gamer and it will be inspired by Carry Minati. Now coming to another story, we have heard that it is based on the popular show, Bigg Boss, inspired by the British version of Big Brother. This is indeed exciting to hear as Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows on television with it recently successfully completing the 17th season. Having a story in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 related to it has definitely ample anticipation among many. Interestingly, the film is also expected to feature Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as one of the key characters along with Italian actress Rosanna Elsa Scugugia. However, further details of the cast are kept under wraps.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Banerjee, who not only directed the prequel but also is best known for films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. It is slated to released on April 19, 2024.

