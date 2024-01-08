While the year kick started with the ongoing wedding festivities of Ira Khan and her fitness trainer husband Nupur Shikhare, a few more couples are expected to tie the knot this year. Among them is Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani who are said to host a destination wedding in Goa next month, on February 22. While it was revealed earlier that it will be a private affair, we hear that the couple wants to keep it as strict as possible and are even considering opting for a no-phone policy during their ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to opt for a ‘no phone policy’ during their Goa wedding

Just earlier this month, reports of their marriage started doing the rounds. We hear that the prep has kick started in full swing and the couple is also keen on inviting several industry insiders not only from Bollywood but also from the South film industry, since Rakul Preet Singh is a popular pan India star who also has a strong foothold in South cinema. A source was quoted in Hindustan Times saying, “The wedding will mostly be a two affair in Goa. The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That’s why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.”

However, despite it being a starry affair, we hear that the couple are keen on maintaining their privacy. The source also added, “They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests”.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021 and since then, they have been uninhibited about showering their love on each other. Not only have they dedicated several posts on social media to each other but they also make several public appearances together too.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on February 22 in Goa: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.