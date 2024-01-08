comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.01.2024 | 6:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

en Bollywood News Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

Mira Rajput Kapoor wishes mother-in-law Supriya Pathak on her birthday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently shared a glimpse into her family life through an Instagram story. The Bollywood wife and content creator shared an unseen photo featuring herself alongside her mother-in-law, veteran actress Supriya Pathak, and others.

Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

In the birthday wish, Supriya Pathak adorned a birthday hat GIF on her head. Mira dedicated the post to Supriya Pathak on her special day. Captioning the photo, Mira Rajput Kapoor conveyed her birthday wishes to Supriya Pathak. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom. Generous heart and bubbly spirit, you fill the room and our hearts with love and much needed chill.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

As Mira Rajput Kapoor continues to provide glimpses into her family's life through social media, this post offered a glimpse into the close-knit bonds within the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile for Shahid Kapoor, he last seen in Bloody Daddy, the actor now has two projects in hand. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Dinesh Vijan’s sci-fi rom-com alongside Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Dharmendra who will play the role of Kapoor’s grandfather. Shahid will also begin the shoot for Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Ishaan Khatter share heartfelt moments with Bhutan’s royal family; see pics

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt receive…

EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit visits Plaza and…

Milap Zaveri to reunite Vivek Oberoi, Aftab…

Akshay Kumar to attend pro-kabaddi league…

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to return as IRS officer…

Rashmika Mandanna to take a break from…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification