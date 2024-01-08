Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently shared a glimpse into her family life through an Instagram story. The Bollywood wife and content creator shared an unseen photo featuring herself alongside her mother-in-law, veteran actress Supriya Pathak, and others.

Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

In the birthday wish, Supriya Pathak adorned a birthday hat GIF on her head. Mira dedicated the post to Supriya Pathak on her special day. Captioning the photo, Mira Rajput Kapoor conveyed her birthday wishes to Supriya Pathak. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom. Generous heart and bubbly spirit, you fill the room and our hearts with love and much needed chill.”

As Mira Rajput Kapoor continues to provide glimpses into her family's life through social media, this post offered a glimpse into the close-knit bonds within the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile for Shahid Kapoor, he last seen in Bloody Daddy, the actor now has two projects in hand. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Dinesh Vijan’s sci-fi rom-com alongside Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Dharmendra who will play the role of Kapoor’s grandfather. Shahid will also begin the shoot for Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq.

