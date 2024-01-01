comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.01.2024 | 12:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on February 22 in Goa: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on February 22 in Goa: Report

en Bollywood News Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on February 22 in Goa: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in February 2024 in Goa. The couple will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 22, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on February 22 in Goa: Report

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on February 22 in Goa: Report

As source revealed to the publication, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate.”

The source said, “They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” The couple is enjoying their holidays before beginning their prep for wedding festivities. “Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break,” added the source.

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. Since then, they have been open about their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani is producing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpses from her tropical getaway; see pics

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India…

Hrithik Roshan takes swift action to add…

Amitabh Bachchan rents Mumbai property for…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki becomes first…

Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes…

Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on Munna Bhai…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification