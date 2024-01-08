Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi have collaborated for the Bollywood remix of Ali Zafar’s track ‘Jhoom.’

Bollywood is set to groove to Pakistani beats as Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action thriller, Crakk, gears up for a remake of Ali Zafar's chart-topping song ‘Jhoom.’ For the unversed, the original ‘Jhoom,’ penned and performed by Zafar, became a global sensation, capturing hearts with its infectious melody and vibrant energy.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk to have a remix of Ali Zafar’s hit track ‘Jhoom’; Pakistani singer REACTS

A heartwarming exchange on X between renowned singers Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ali Zafar has fueled excitement. Shreya tweeted, “I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart.. and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk.”

Adding to it, Vishal Mishra wrote, “Have always been a fan of #diljhoom & singing it with my fav @shreyaghoshal was such an experience!Can’t wait for to you hear it.” reacting to the same, Pakistani singer tweeted, “Bro. Shine on. Love. Always.”

Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Action Hero Films, Crakk boasts an impressive cast. Action hero Vidyut Jammwal leads the charge, joined by Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. The film's music, helmed by T-Series banner, promises to be a chart-topping affair. It is slated to release on February 23, 2024.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal shoots for a week-long schedule for Crakk with Nora Fatehi and team

