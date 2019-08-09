Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to screen Emmy nominated documentary

Filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra is set to screen a documentary on the journey of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s and his team’s efforts to rescue and save children caught up in the web of Human Trafficking. The documentary is called ‘The Price Of Free’ which also nominated for the prestigious Emmy Award.

The documentary film which is 87 minutes long, narrates the tale of how Satyarthi left a career as an electrical engineer and started Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Childhood Movement) to rescue children from slavery. Talking on the issue that drove his life and gave him a purpose, Kailash Satyarthi shares what the documentary means to him. He says, “The Price of Free` is a stark reminder that child slavery still exists in its cruellest form even when we boast of having conquered Mars,”.

Rakeysh Mehra shares, “Filmmaker’s create heroes and real life inspirations in their films and for me this is that film. Everyone knows that Kailash sir is like a leading light for all of us who showcases topics related to social changes in today’s time. I am very honoured that he accepted this request of the screening and I am very glad that the screening is happening with his entire family in presence.”

Through the film, Satyarthi aims to inspire the youth to stand up for the rights of the underprivileged children, to recognise the rotten age-old practice and hopeless web of human trafficking that sadly and surprisingly still exists in a world which is aiming to conquer the universe technologically. He hopes the film to be a vehicle of change and something which aims to put his voice across and reaches far and wide.

The documentary will be screened at the director’s home ground Mumbai, on August 11, which commemorates the win of Kailash Satyarthi as the Nobel Peace laureate. Talking about the same, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra shared, “It is an honour to host this, in honour of Kailash Satyarthi who has been at the vanguard of the global movement to end child slavery and exploitation of children since 1980,”.

The film also premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. It debuted on YouTube the same year and has over seven million views.