Kick-starting the 2019 awards season are the National Film Awards. Though this year the awards function was delayed on account of the Lok Sabha elections, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry is currently in process of announcing the winners.
Here’s the complete list of Winners of the 66th National Film Awards:
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri-The Surgical Strike)
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Feature Film: Hellaro
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Singh
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Sherdukpan film: Mishing
Best Pangchenpa Film : In the land of Poison Women
Best Rajasthani Film : Turtle
Best Environment Film : The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Investigative Film: Amoli
Best Promotional Film : Rediscovering Jalam
Best Educational Film(Non-Feature): Saraala Virala
Best Science and Technology (Non feature) Film: G.D Naidu–The Edison of India
Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar: The Last of the Varanasi Weavers
Best Film on Sports(Non feature): Swimming Through The Darkness
Best debut Non-feature Film of a Director–Feluda_50 Years Rays Detective
Best Non-feature film- Son Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs
Most Film Friendly State : Uttarakhand
Best Child Artist: PV rohith (Ondalla Eradalla), Sameep Singh (Harjeeta), Talha Arshad Reshi(Hamid), Shrinivas Pokale (Naal)
Best Screenplay: Rahul Ravindran (Chi Arjun La Sow)
Best Lyrics: ‘Maayavi Manave’– Nathicharami
Best Male Playback singer: Arijit Singh (Padmaavat)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindhu Malini (Nathicharami)
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)
Best Music Direction (Background Music): Shashwat Sachdev (Uri-The Surgical Strike)
Best Audiography: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee (Uri-The Surgical Strike)
Best Direction Awards (Stunt choreography): Vikram More and Anbu Ariv (KGF)
Best Film on Social Issues (Non-Feature): Taala Te Kunjee
Best Costume Designer: Indrakshi Pattanaik,Gaurang Shah and Archana Rao (Mahanati)
Best Make-Up Artist: Ranjith (AWE)
Best Editing: Nagendra K Ujjani (Nathicharami)
Best Production Design: Bangalan (Kammara Sambhavam)
Best Special Effects: Srushti Creative Studio(AWE) and Unifi Media(KGF)
Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan (Olu)
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar (Padmaavat)