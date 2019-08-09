Kick-starting the 2019 awards season are the National Film Awards. Though this year the awards function was delayed on account of the Lok Sabha elections, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry is currently in process of announcing the winners.

Here’s the complete list of Winners of the 66th National Film Awards:

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri-The Surgical Strike)

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Feature Film: Hellaro

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Singh

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Sherdukpan film: Mishing

Best Pangchenpa Film : In the land of Poison Women

Best Rajasthani Film : Turtle

Best Environment Film : The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Investigative Film: Amoli

Best Promotional Film : Rediscovering Jalam

Best Educational Film(Non-Feature): Saraala Virala

Best Science and Technology (Non feature) Film: G.D Naidu–The Edison of India

Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar: The Last of the Varanasi Weavers

Best Film on Sports(Non feature): Swimming Through The Darkness

Best debut Non-feature Film of a Director–Feluda_50 Years Rays Detective

Best Non-feature film- Son Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs

Most Film Friendly State : Uttarakhand

Best Child Artist: PV rohith (Ondalla Eradalla), Sameep Singh (Harjeeta), Talha Arshad Reshi(Hamid), Shrinivas Pokale (Naal)

Best Screenplay: Rahul Ravindran (Chi Arjun La Sow)

Best Lyrics: ‘Maayavi Manave’– Nathicharami

Best Male Playback singer: Arijit Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindhu Malini (Nathicharami)

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Best Music Direction (Background Music): Shashwat Sachdev (Uri-The Surgical Strike)

Best Audiography: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee (Uri-The Surgical Strike)

Best Direction Awards (Stunt choreography): Vikram More and Anbu Ariv (KGF)

Best Film on Social Issues (Non-Feature): Taala Te Kunjee

Best Costume Designer: Indrakshi Pattanaik,Gaurang Shah and Archana Rao (Mahanati)

Best Make-Up Artist: Ranjith (AWE)

Best Editing: Nagendra K Ujjani (Nathicharami)

Best Production Design: Bangalan (Kammara Sambhavam)

Best Special Effects: Srushti Creative Studio(AWE) and Unifi Media(KGF)

Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan (Olu)

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar (Padmaavat)