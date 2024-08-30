Rajkummar Rao’s first look for his next film with Tips Films and Northern Lights Films out; title to be revealed tomorrow

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, renowned actor Rajkummar Rao is set to surprise audiences once again with a completely new avatar. The makers, Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, have joined forces to present this project.

A captivating poster was released today, teasing fans with a tantalizing glimpse of Rajkummar's transformation. The intriguing tagline has left the audience curious and eager to know more about the film.

The highly anticipated title of the film will be revealed tomorrow, coinciding with Rajkummar Rao's birthday. This announcement promises to make the day even more special for the actor and his fans.

Besides this, Rajkummar recently made headlines for sharing a photo on his social media handle, in which he was seen donning a mini skirt on the sets of Stree 2. However, the scene, in which Rajkummar opted for a cross-dressing look, did not make it to the final cut. Speaking of the same, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “It involved Rajkummar cross-dressing and turning into a woman to lure the villain, Sarkata. This is because Sarkata attacked only females and hence, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) takes this unusual and risky step.”

The source further revealed, “Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) is also a part of this scene. He fails to recognize Vicky and mistakes him for someone else, adding to the comic quotient of the scene.” Another source said that Vicky’s heels break, and it also contributes to the madness. Some comedy also happens over his wig, as per the source.

