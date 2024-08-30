Priya Atlee, an actress, film producer and entrepreneur, today announced the launch of her new designer clothing brand, Red Knot, marking her foray into the fashion industry. This brand caters to men and women both. The e-commerce platform is now live, offering a diverse collection of co-ords & shirts for men and sarees, jumpsuits, slit salwar, tiered dresses, and much more for Women all featuring innovative, modern, and abstract print aesthetics. The collection caters to a premium segment seeking statement pieces and plans to expand its reach to designer retailers shortly.

Priya Atlee announces clothing brand Red Knot: “Every piece in this collection reflects my passion”

"Fashion is an extension of one’s personality and creativity”, said Priya Atlee. “With Red Knot, I wanted to create a brand that resonates with modern individuals who are not afraid to stand out and make a statement. Every piece in this collection reflects my passion for design and my belief in celebrating individuality through fashion."

Known for her impeccable style and trendsetting fashion choices, Priya has consistently dazzled with her sophisticated and fashion-forward looks. Red Knot is a testament to Priya’s deep-seated passion for design and her commitment to empowering and celebrating people of all genders seeking sophisticated and statement pieces. Drawing from her artistic background, Priya has personally designed every piece in the Red Knot collection with meticulous attention to detail, reflecting Priya’s passion for design and her commitment to a unique expression of contemporary style and elegance.

The launch of Red Knot marks Priya’s transition from film to fashion, showcasing her ability to infuse artistry into every aspect of her work. The Red Knot collection is available exclusively through its official website, offering fashion enthusiasts direct access to Priya Atlee’s latest designs. The collection features a diverse range of modern silhouettes and abstract prints, designed to appeal to individuals seeking both sophistication and originality in their wardrobe. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to a range of sophisticated and stylish options that embody the spirit of modern individuals.

