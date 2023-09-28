comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s quirky family drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video commences production

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri shares poster of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

An exciting family drama, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV), has officially begun its journey to the silver screen. This upcoming film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, takes audiences on a vibrant and nostalgic ride back to the lively 90s. Produced by the powerhouse collaboration of T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, and Thinkink Picturez, the movie boasts a talented ensemble and a distinctive storyline.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video showcases Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in leading roles. The film is set to offer a blend of humour, drama, and nostalgia, delivering an entertaining cinematic experience. This ambitious project brings together industry stalwarts such as Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vimal Lahoti, setting the stage for a promising and impactful production.

Recently, the makers unveiled a captivating poster featuring the film's acronym, VVKWWV, which has sparked curiosity about the movie's title. The poster also provides a playful sneak peek into the film's quirky vibe, setting the stage for an entertaining 90s-themed narrative.


Presented by Gulshan Kumar, in association with T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, and Thinkink Picturez, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video promises to be a delightful family drama that transports viewers back in time to the vibrant 90s. As the production moves forward, expectations are high for this exciting cinematic journey.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

