Rajkummar Rao extends support to Amruta Fadnavis’ Cleanathon 2.0 for ocean conservation initiative

Rajkummar Rao will be participating in Cleanathon 2.0 which will be held in Mumbai’s Juhu Beach on Sep 29 post Ganpati Visarjan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a resounding declaration of commitment to environmental conservation, Divyaj Foundation, in collaboration with Asif Bhamla’s Bhamla Foundation and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), is gearing up to host 'Cleanathon 2.0' 2023 at Juhu Beach which is scheduled for Friday, September 29 as a post-Ganpati clean-up initiative.  The initiative aims at Ocean Waste Management and will be presided over by the Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis. Joining her at the forefront will be a constellation of prominent dignitaries including Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

Showcasing the environmental enthusiasm, Rajkummar Rao will be adding to the star power at 'Cleanathon 2.0'. Known for his versatile acting and socially conscious outlook, his presence amplifies the event's significance. Commenting on his involvement, Rajkummar Rao said, "I'm thrilled to be part of 'Cleanathon 2.0' 2023 – Juhu Beach along with Amruta Fadnavis ji, an event that champions the cause of ocean conservation and environmental stewardship. Our oceans are the lifeblood of our planet, and it's imperative that we take action to protect them. I believe that collective efforts, no matter how small, can create a big impact.”

With an estimated participation of around 5000 individuals, including patrons, guests, dedicated volunteers, and enthusiastic team members, 'Cleanathon 2.0' 2023 aims to spread awareness for marine life conservation and efficient waste management.

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of Divyaj Foundation, has expressed her wholehearted enthusiasm for the event as she stated, "‘Cleanathon 2.0’ 2023 – Juhu Beach marks a significant stride towards safeguarding our environment. It is our collective responsibility to keep our oceans clean and healthy. 'Cleanathon' is not just a clean-up event; it's a potent statement of our unwavering commitment to our environment and a rallying call for everyone to unite in preserving our natural treasures. I am thrilled to be part of this noble initiative and to have taken a step towards a cleaner, healthier planet. I wholeheartedly invite everyone to join this movement, for together, we can ensure that our beautiful planet thrives for generations to come."

Also Read: 6 years of Newton: Rajkummar Rao says, “I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of it”

