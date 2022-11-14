During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood saw hard times like other industries. However, the dark phase for the Hindi film fraternity continued even after the end of the nationwide lockdown. While many blamed OTT for the failure of Hindi films, others called it post-pandemic effects. Sharing his piece of mind on the same, actor Akshay Kumar believes that it is the “fault” of filmmakers and not the audience.

Akshay Kumar urges Bollywood to learn from Hollywood; suggests making multi-cast films

Recently, Akshay Kumar attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 along with actor Ram Charan. There, the duo spoke about various subjects related to the entertainment industry, including Hindi films failing to attract the audience to theatres. Upon this, Akki explained that post-pandemic, “things are changed”, and there is a rapid change in the preference of the audience.

In order to serve the audience, AK underlined that the film business must dismantle and rebuild. He further said that to make something ‘epic’, films need to be multicast while giving the example of Marvel movies. He asserted, “Look at Hollywood, what kind of movies they’re bringing. It’s Marvel movies where everyone comes together and people want to see that.”

Khiladi Kumar concluded his take by saying, “They want to experience and enjoy. The audience wants a story and much more. They don’t want to just give their money, they want value for it.”

Coming to his professional front, the 55-year-old actor was last seen in Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma. He has a bunch of films in his kitty, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

