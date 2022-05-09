Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who shared the screen in the film Roohi, will be next sharing screen in the film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is said to be a cricket drama. The film that was officially announced a couple of months back has now gone on floors.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. and Mrs. Mahi goes on floors in Mumbai

The film has gone on floors today in Mumbai with the lead actors Rajkummar and Janhvi. The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!," wrote Dharma Productions sharing the clapboard of the film. The tagline for the film reads- “No dream is ever chased alone".

Earlier, Janhvi had shared pictures of her at a cricket camp being trained by Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Sharan Sharma's directorial debut was in 2020 with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

In Mr.and Mrs. Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janvhi Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively. The movie will be released in theatres on October 7 of this year.

