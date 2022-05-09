comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.05.2022 | 2:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Salman Khan’s duplicate arrested for causing traffic jam in Lucknow

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Azam Ansari, a Salman Khan impersonator, was arrested by Lucknow police on suspicion of disturbing the peace. On Sunday night, Ansari was filming a reel (short film) outside the famous Clock Tower in the city, and a huge crowd gathered to watch the phoney Salman Khan, causing a significant traffic jam.

Salman Khan’s duplicate arrested for causing traffic jam in Lucknow

Salman Khan’s duplicate arrested for causing traffic jam in Lucknow

Following a complaint from many passengers, police rushed to the spot and arrested Ansari. The Thakurganj police have charged him with breach of the peace under Section 151.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azam Ansari (@azam00ansari)

Ansari has been spotted taking Instagram videos around Lucknow's streets and landmarks. He has 1.67 million subscribers on YouTube.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prithviraj Trailer launch: Akshay Kumar…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and…

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh worked…

New Doctor Who Revealed: Sex Education star…

Disha Patani joins Prabhas and Deepika…

Mother’s Day: Raashii Khanna gifts her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification