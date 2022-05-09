Azam Ansari, a Salman Khan impersonator, was arrested by Lucknow police on suspicion of disturbing the peace. On Sunday night, Ansari was filming a reel (short film) outside the famous Clock Tower in the city, and a huge crowd gathered to watch the phoney Salman Khan, causing a significant traffic jam.

Salman Khan’s duplicate arrested for causing traffic jam in Lucknow

Following a complaint from many passengers, police rushed to the spot and arrested Ansari. The Thakurganj police have charged him with breach of the peace under Section 151.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azam Ansari (@azam00ansari)

Ansari has been spotted taking Instagram videos around Lucknow's streets and landmarks. He has 1.67 million subscribers on YouTube.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.