It’s a wrap for Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT-The First Case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju's suspense thriller HIT - The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, has finished shooting the final leg of the film.

It's a wrap for Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT-The First Case

It’s a wrap for Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT-The First Case

The makers took to social media to announce the official shoot wrap of the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)


The Hindi remake of the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie. HIT - The First Case is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

