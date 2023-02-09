comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.02.2023 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rajkumar Hirani to make a biopic on Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkumar Hirani to make a biopic on Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath: Reports

en Bollywood News Rajkumar Hirani to make a biopic on Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath: Reports

Rajkumar Hirani is expected to start working on Lala Amarnath's biopic after completing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajkumar Hirani is currently shooting Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is one of the most keenly awaited ones this year, more so after the incredible success of SRK’s recent release and comeback film Pathaan. But before Dunki gets completed, there is already news about Hirani’s next, which is yet another biopic for him after Sanju. This time, he will be presenting the life of the former Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath, as per a report by Peeping Moon.

Rajkumar Hirani to make a biopic on Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath: Reports

The report also said that the film will be produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

The publication quoted a source saying, “Rajkumar Hirani has been planning a biopic on Lala Amarnath since 2019. In fact, it was one of the two scripts he had offered to SRK, but the superstar chose Dunki, and the biopic was put on hold for the time being. After Dunki’s release, Hirani wants to revive the Lala Amarnath biopic and has asked his writing team to finish the script by the year’s end. It’s a story Hirani has been very passionate about and is committed to starting work on it right after Dunki is out of his system.”

Lala Amarnath was born on September 11, 1911. He was a right-handed batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. He played 24 test matches for India where he scored one century and four half centuries. As a bowler, he picked up 45 wickets in those many matches with two five-wicket hauls. He played 186 domestic matches. He passed away in 2000 at the age of 88.

The source also added that the biopic will be high on entertainment. “Lala Amarnath’s biopic is not a typical sports biopic. Hirani will tell his story in his usual entertaining way, beautifully highlighting Lala’s career, his spasmodic brilliance, and his enduring influence on Indian cricket. An A-list young star is expected to star in this film. However, the director will finalize someone only after he is done with Dunki’s shooting,” added the source.

This won’t be the first feature film where Lala Amarnath’s character will be explored. Kabir Khan’s highly acclaimed film 83 saw the character of Lala Amarnath in a few scenes. Interestingly, his character was essayed by his son and another cricketing great Mohinder Amarnath.

Also Read: 19 Years of Munnabhai MBBS: Rajkumar Hirani reveals that Anil Kapoor was the VERY first choice; also BREAKS silence on why Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t play the lead part despite showing interest

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to get engaged?…

BH Style Icons 2023: Jury member Vikram…

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh…

Anurag Kashyap recalls the time Sunny Deol…

Sridevi's biography is titled Sridevi - The…

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan's tribute to Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification