Rajkumar Hirani is currently shooting Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is one of the most keenly awaited ones this year, more so after the incredible success of SRK’s recent release and comeback film Pathaan. But before Dunki gets completed, there is already news about Hirani’s next, which is yet another biopic for him after Sanju. This time, he will be presenting the life of the former Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath, as per a report by Peeping Moon.

Rajkumar Hirani to make a biopic on Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath: Reports

The report also said that the film will be produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

The publication quoted a source saying, “Rajkumar Hirani has been planning a biopic on Lala Amarnath since 2019. In fact, it was one of the two scripts he had offered to SRK, but the superstar chose Dunki, and the biopic was put on hold for the time being. After Dunki’s release, Hirani wants to revive the Lala Amarnath biopic and has asked his writing team to finish the script by the year’s end. It’s a story Hirani has been very passionate about and is committed to starting work on it right after Dunki is out of his system.”

Lala Amarnath was born on September 11, 1911. He was a right-handed batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. He played 24 test matches for India where he scored one century and four half centuries. As a bowler, he picked up 45 wickets in those many matches with two five-wicket hauls. He played 186 domestic matches. He passed away in 2000 at the age of 88.

The source also added that the biopic will be high on entertainment. “Lala Amarnath’s biopic is not a typical sports biopic. Hirani will tell his story in his usual entertaining way, beautifully highlighting Lala’s career, his spasmodic brilliance, and his enduring influence on Indian cricket. An A-list young star is expected to star in this film. However, the director will finalize someone only after he is done with Dunki’s shooting,” added the source.

This won’t be the first feature film where Lala Amarnath’s character will be explored. Kabir Khan’s highly acclaimed film 83 saw the character of Lala Amarnath in a few scenes. Interestingly, his character was essayed by his son and another cricketing great Mohinder Amarnath.

Also Read: 19 Years of Munnabhai MBBS: Rajkumar Hirani reveals that Anil Kapoor was the VERY first choice; also BREAKS silence on why Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t play the lead part despite showing interest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.