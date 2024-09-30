comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajesh Kumar recalls overcoming Rs 2 crores debt after failed farming venture, finding inspiration in Amitabh Bachchan’s story: “My son would ask his teachers to buy vegetables from me”

By Jiya Chulet -

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his latest film Binny And Family, recently shared a deeply personal account of his financial struggles. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke candidly about the challenging phase of his life when he ventured into farming, a decision that eventually left him with a debt of over Rs 2 crores.

Rajesh Sharma Recalls Farming Dreams to Financial Hardships

Rajesh Kumar revealed that after deciding to leave the entertainment industry to become a farmer, he faced severe financial difficulties. Despite reaching out to friends for help, many turned him away, although some did become his clients. Speaking of this period, Rajesh said, "I had more than Rs 1.5 crore debt after becoming a farmer. My friends and family invested the entire year in this journey, which was the most difficult phase of my life. I was answerable to the people who had lent money to me: my family, farmers, and my wife."

The venture, unfortunately, didn’t succeed as planned, and Kumar was forced to take extreme measures to support his family. He recalled selling vegetables outside his son's school in an effort to make ends meet. "My son would ask his teachers to buy vegetables from me," Rajesh shared.

Rajesh Kumar Finds Inspiration in Amitabh Bachchan's Story

During this trying time, Rajesh found solace and inspiration in an unexpected place: Amitabh Bachchan's story. Kumar watched a video where Bachchan talked about his own struggles during a financially difficult period and how he returned to work in films. Rajesh explained, "That inspired me and made me realise that I needed to make a comeback. If not, I would die with a debt of around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crores. All my savings were gone, and I had spent five years like this. I was only earning Rs 70,000 a month."

After five difficult years, Rajesh Kumar made his way back to the entertainment industry. He received a call to play the role of a maths teacher in the second season of Jeetendra Kumar's series Kota Factory. Speaking of his latest project, Binny and Family, he shares the screen with debutant Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Charu Shankar, and Naman Tripathy. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions. 

Also Read: “Subhash Ghai has been a huge supporter of Binny and Family” says Rajesh Kumar

