Tusshar Kapoor, who has now started also exploring the OTT medium, was in for a shock when he realized that one of his social media accounts have fallen prey to hacking. The actor immediately decided to bring his team together and simultaneously, he also decided to alert and warn his fans, so that the imposter doesn’t misuse any of the details. Taking to his other social media account, he shared a note assuring them that the problem will be resolved soon.

Tusshar Kapoor warns social media fam about his Facebook account being HACKED!

In a note that Tusshar Kapoor posted on his Instagram feed, revealing that his private and public account on Facebook has been hacked, he said, “Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support”.

His social media fam, who came across this post, showcased their support by stating that they would pray for the issue to be resolved soon. Let us tell you that this is not the first time where a celebrity had to face such challenges. In the past, many of them have complained about being a victim of hacking and have shared about the same on their respective pages.

Speaking of his work commitments, Tusshar Kapoor made his OTT debut with ALT Balaji’s show Boo Sabki Phategi. He was recently seen alongside Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in JioCinema’s series Dus June Ki Raat – Chapter 1 and on the film front, he has the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and the horror comedy KapKapiii in the pipeline.

