Director Raja Krishna Menon has confirmed that the Dingko Singh biopic, which was to star Shahid Kapoor, has been put on the backburner. Menon revealed in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, "That film has been put on the backburner. That was a boxing film we were talking about. There was a time for it. Sometimes, you need to move on."

Menon said that he and Shahid are still keen on collaborating in the future, but they are waiting for the right script. "Shahid and I speak about these ideas a lot but as Ishaan says – if I were to find a subject, it has to do justice to so many things including the character Shahid needs to play.”

The director further added, “There are bigger factors at play in terms of the kind of story we need to tell. Hopefully, we’ll find a script that will be great. We’re friends and I’ve realised that I just really want to make films with friends.”

Coming to the professional front, Raja Krishna Menon’s directorial venture Pippa was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, which stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

On the other hand, Shahid was last seen in Jersey. Besides this, he also delivered two back-to-back OTT projects, a film titled Bloody Daddy and a web show, Farzi. He will be next seen in Amit Joshi Aradhana Sah’s untitled film, which also features Kriti Sanon.

