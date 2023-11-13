comscore
Last Updated 13.11.2023 | 5:45 PM IST

Salman Khan REACTS to Tiger 3 fans bursting firecrackers inside theatres: "This is dangerous"

Salman Khan has warned fans against bursting firecrackers inside theatres during Tiger 3 screenings, calling it "dangerous."

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan’s fans who went to see Tiger 3 at a theatre in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on Diwali were in for a shock when a group of viewers set off fireworks inside the cinema hall. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing fans bursting rockets and other fireworks in the crowded room. Many fans were seen rushing out of the theatre, hoping to leave unharmed.

Reacting to the incident, Salman Khan took to social media to write, "I am hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

Speaking of the film, besides Khan, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan have also appeared in cameos as Kabir and Pathaan, respectively.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released this past Sunday, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. This is the fifth film from YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The next will be War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. While War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, the details about Tiger Vs Pathaan have been kept under wraps.

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Estimate Day 1: Film collects Rs. 43 crores; Salman Khan creates All Time Diwali Day Record and emerges as no. 1 opener for Salman

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection , Tiger 3 Movie Review

