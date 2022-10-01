Businessman Raj Kundra has penned a complaint letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which he has claimed his innocence in the pornography racket case.

Businessman Raj Kundra has penned a complaint letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which he has claimed his innocence in the pornography racket case. In his letter, he alleged that some of the officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch had framed him. He has requested the CBI to conduct an investigation into the case.

Raj Kundra writes a complaint letter to CBI claiming his innocence in pornography racket case; says ‘corrupt individuals spoil the whole organisation’

As per a report in Mid-Day, Kundra named officers in his complaint letter and has addressed it to the Prime Minister’s office too. The letter excerpt read, "I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers.”

"There is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant [Raj Kundra] that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings or creating of the videos having pornographic content. In fact, it is a sole discretion of the individual artists to upload their contents on the App. All the agreements entered by the Artists are with arms-prime, the name of the applicant is nowhere mentioned in any such agreements for any purpose. The present applicant have not even shared any business views or have not been involved in any business transaction on such agreements or for uploading such content on the app by artists," read his application.

Raj Kundra was detained by Mumbai Police in July last year in connection with another case in which he was suspected of selling pornographic films using an app. For allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit movies, the Mumbai Police's cyber unit filed a case against Kundra under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act. Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, both actors, were identified as co-accused in the FIR.

In September 2021, he was granted bail. According to the reports, in the bail, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Raj claimed that there is no evidence to date that would connect the application 'Hotshots' with an offense under the law. But as per the probe agency, the application was being used by him for uploading and streaming the alleged content. The bail plea also said that there is not a single allegation in the charge sheet claiming that he was actively involved in the video shootings.

Coming back to the letter, after Raj Kundra addressed the letter to CBI, Mumbai Crime Branch has also filed its response before the court citing that there is enough material against him. Raj Kundra claimed that his name wasn’t there in the 4000-page original chargesheet. The hearing is scheduled for November 4.

