Netizens and film industry woke up today with the launch of the grand poster of the much-awaited film Adipurush. It featured Prabhas and has enhanced the excitement for the grand first look and teaser launch event, which will take place in Ayodhya on Sunday, October 2.

Adipurush’s teaser to be launched at 7:11 pm on October 2 at Ayodhya by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar

The poster was unveiled by the makers of Adipurush today early in the morning, at 7:11 am. And now it has come to light that the teaser will also be released at the same time on October 2, but in the evening.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “A grand event has been planned by the producers in the holy town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It’ll be held at the banks of the river Sarayu. The event is expected to start at around 7:00 pm. At 7:11 pm, the teaser and first look will be unveiled to the media and audiences. The time adds up to 9, which the makers and the team of the film consider to be a lucky number.”

The source continued, “The media from Mumbai as well as from Delhi are expected to be flown to the holy city to witness one of the biggest and most special events of the year. The whole industry and trade are waiting to see the first look and promo of Adipurush with bated breath. The inside reports till now have been very promising due to which it is expected to break all box office records. The teaser will confirm this aspect.”

According to the official press release of the film, Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this grand event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film

Prabhas will be present at this event along with lead actress Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth. It will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.

