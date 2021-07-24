The Mumbai Police officials conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Juhu bungalow on Friday. Shilpa also recorded her statement and was questioned for almost 6 hours. Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 in a pornography-related case. He is currently in police custody till July 27.

The investigating team is probing Shilpa's role in the case. According to reports, the reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries. The operations of the porn production and distribution were allegedly handled by Raj Kundra-owned Viaan Industries. The officials are investigating whether Shilpa benefitted in any way from the money generated at the company. Reportedly, during the questioning, Shilpa denied her involvement in the alleged offense of transmission of sexually explicit content. She also claimed that the films available on Kundra's app Hotshot are not 'pornography but erotic' while citing more obscene examples from other OTT platforms. The Crime Branch also seized electronic gadgets during the house raid.

Shilpa's bank accounts and transactions will be looked into by the Mumbai Police team and they will reportedly also ascertain how long she served as a director at Viaan Industries. The officials are also investigating the CCTV footage at Viaan industries and looking for the person who deleted data from the servers hosting the digital content for the apps.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty made a comeback to the movies with the film Hungama 2. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. Ahead of the release of the film, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and requested all to watch the film and let it not suffer.

