Last Updated 24.07.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SCOOP: Mahesh Babu rejects Hrithik Roshan’s Ramayana; gives priority to SS Rajamouli

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just a month back, the news circulated that Madhu Mantena is making an attempt to pull off a casting coup by bringing Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 3D. However, it has now come to our notice that the superstar has rejected Madhu's offer of being a part of this epic.

Mahesh Babu rejects Hrithik Roshan's Ramayana; gives priority to SS Rajamouli

"Madhu and Nitesh are looking to shoot for Ramayana from mid-2022 and the dates coincide with the biggest filmmaker of India, SS Rajamouli's next. It was an obvious choice for Mahesh to choose Rajamouli over the rendition of Ramayana," told a source to Bollywood Hungama

While Hrithik plays Raavan, Deepika will be seen as Sita in this epic. While the makers were sure of getting a yes from Mahesh Babu, however, with him refusing the offer, they are now on the hunt for another actor to play the Lord Ram on screen. Before moving onto Ramayana, Hrithik will complete shooting for Vikram Vedha, Night Manager (his digital debut) and Fighter. Deepika too has her kitty full with films like Pathan, Intern and Fighter among others.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's next after RRR is an African jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu, which will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film goes on floors sometime next year.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake to release on September 30, 2022

More Pages: Ramayana - The Epic Box Office Collection

