Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.07.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot; says his mother’s dream has come true

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Wednesday, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT had released the teaser of the upcoming show on Voot featuring Salman Khan. Now, it has been revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the reality show on Voot. Earlier it was speculated that Bigg Boss 13 fame Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the show.

Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot; Salman Khan to host TV version

Talking to a news agency, Karan Johar said that he and his mother are huge fans of the show and wouldn’t miss it for a day. He said that as a viewer it keeps him hugely entertained. He said that Bigg Boss OTT will surely be over-the-top. The filmmaker also said that his mother, Hiroo Johar's dream has come true.

Karan added that the show will be a lot more sensational and dramatic and hopes to make the Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in his own style.

Karan will host the show for the six weeks run of Bigg Boss OTT which premieres on August 8 on Voot. After the OTT version, the show will be aired on TV with Salman Khan as the host and will be launched as Bigg Boss 15.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar begins location scouting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif amp up…

SCOOP: John Abraham goes lean for Shah Rukh…

Bigg Boss OTT to premier on Voot from August…

Did Salman Khan confirm Dabangg 4?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel is just an idea,…

Shah Rukh Khan may shoot Tiger 3 cameo with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification