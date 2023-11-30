As The Railway Men continues to weave a delicate tapestry of emotions transcending borders, it has managed to reach countless admirers across the globe. Released on November 18, the series now in its second week, ranked #3 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list and is trending across 36 countries with 4.6 million viewership.

The Railway Men ranks at No. 3 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list; rakes in 4.6 million viewership

Set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal Gas tragedy, The Railway Men, is the first series from the partnership between Netflix & YRF Entertainment encapsulating a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity!

"Crafting The Railway Men was an emotional journey that aimed to bring to light the untold stories of courage and resilience," says debutant director Shiv Rawail. "It was very encouraging to have YRF backing my project and giving me an opportunity to tell this story. And I am extremely thrilled to have partnered with Netflix enabling the story of The Railway Men to reach diverse audiences worldwide. The response from viewers around the world has been overwhelming, and it's incredibly humbling to see the series trending in 36 countries. It speaks to the universality of the heroism & courage portrayed in the series, and the entire team is thrilled to witness the impact that the series has managed to have worldwide."

Inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity. With a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the series highlights how courage can be found in the darkest of times and how ordinary men can rise up to extraordinary challenges.

R Madhavan, shares, "Being part of The Railway Men wasn't just about playing a character; in many ways, it was our tribute to those unsung heroes who put their lives on the line. I am glad through Netflix, The Railway Men has successfully reached the national as well as global audiences and has had an impact. Working with the cast, crew, and brilliant minds behind the series felt like being a part of this big, passionate family. We poured our hearts into every scene, and the whole experience was a transformative ride on and off-screen."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.