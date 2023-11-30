Things definitely didn't shape up as well as expected for Aditya Chopra with the Salman Khan led Tiger 3. While the content got mixed feedback from the audience, the industry is also buzzing with chatter around how a conventional Friday release would have benefited the business by pushing the film to Tiger Zinda Hai number. It's Salman Khan's fan following and the franchise value that has taken the film to a lifetime collection of around Rs. 280 crores, getting it a clean hit tag.

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films delays Tiger vs Pathaan; Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer will go on floors only in 2025 and release in 2026

And now, Bollywood Hungama has got news that would create a stir in the industry and shock waves on the social media. Highly placed sources have confirmed that Aditya Chopra has delayed Tiger vs Pathaan shoot. "Tiger vs Pathaan was to start in March 2024, but Aditya Chopra has decided to personally take time to rework on the script and serve the audience with better content. Once Siddharth Anand is done with Fighter post production, Adi will sit down with his director to improve the version of what has been written," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source added that Aditya Chopra wants to put all his focus on the Tiger vs Pathaan script as the idea is to reintroduce Tiger to the audience at its ferocious best. "Tiger is the most senior spy of the YRF Universe and the idea is to present it in a way that takes audiences on a ride. Aditya Chopra knows that the expectations will be off the roof in the audience for the face off of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. There is no room for compromise and all the energies are invested to better the film," the trade source added.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also had a discussion with Aditya Chopra recently, and conveyed his thoughts on the potential to improve the writing of Tiger vs Pathaan. "Shah Rukh considers the YRF Universe to be close to his heart as Pathaan played a role in introducing his action image. He told Adi that he stands by his side and will be ready to shoot the film whenever Adi is ready with the script. Salman is also on the same page, and hence green lit the shoot timelines for Karan Johar's film from February 2024. Shah Rukh Khan in the meantime will be shooting for The King from January."

It's a consensual decision taken by the top 3 industry giants, in an attempt to provide a world class cinematic experience to their audiences. Tiger vs Pathaan will now go on floors in 2025 and is likely to release in the year 2026.

