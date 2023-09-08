Raghav Chadha opens up about his first meeting with Parineeti Chopra amid wedding buzz; says, “I thank god every day giving me Parineeti”

As the rumour mill churns with anticipation about their impending nuptials, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha recently shared heartfelt insights into his first encounter with his fiancée, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, during an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

During the candid conversation, the AAP leader reminisced about the serendipitous nature of their first meeting, emphasizing the magical and entirely organic connection that blossomed between them. Chadha expressed his deep gratitude for this fortuitous encounter, crediting it as a divine blessing in his life. He stated, “Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me.”

As the interview touched upon their forthcoming wedding plans, Raghav Chadha's response was succinct but spoke volumes about his elation. When asked about their wedding arrangements, he simply stated, “Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country).”

Reports have been circulating, speculating about the imminent marriage of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, scheduled for later this month. While various sources have provided differing details about the wedding venue and dates, an intriguing piece of information has surfaced on the internet—an alleged wedding reception invitation.

The invitation, purportedly from Raghav Chadha's family, indicated that the couple plans to host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. The invitation card features an elegant white design with golden motifs adorning its border, exuding simplicity and class. However, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting an official announcement to confirm the details of this highly anticipated union.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a beautiful ivory themed engagement ceremony held in Kapurthala House, Connaught Palace in Delhi on May 2023.

