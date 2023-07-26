After leaving an impression on the audience with the portrayal of Sameera in Broken But Beautiful, Harleen Sethi has once again won hearts with her performance in Kohrra. For the unversed, Harleen plays Nimrat in the Netflix original. While a section of fans are still in awe of her, Sethi has shared updates on her upcoming projects, including an Amazon Prime Video film, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

EXCLUSIVE: Harleen Sethi set to star alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Prime Video film; shares exciting updates on upcoming projects

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Harleen was asked to give a peek into her upcoming project. The actress said, “So another project that's coming up, which I'm also excited about is a medical drama because it's such a different genre. It will hopefully be called doctors, I think I'm not sure yet. But it's produced by Jio. It should be out hopefully around Diwali time.”

She further added, “After Broken But Beautiful, the audience really wanted to see me romancing on screen. And I think Doctors has all of those things. It's a very emotional show. It has romance, it has drama, and it has surgeries. It's very interesting, sweet and commercial. So I think it will be enjoyed by one and all. So I'm also looking forward to that.”

She continued, “There's also something that I shot with Milan Luthria sir for Hotstar. It should be out this year. It's a very testosterone-heavy Once Upon a Time in Mumbai kind of zone. So let's see how that goes. There's something that I shot with Abhishek Bachchan. I just actually finished shooting for it. It's an Amazon original film and that should be out sometime next year. I also finally because I kept getting messages from everybody that why am I not dancing? Why can't they see me dancing more?”

She concluded by saying, “I finally did a dance number in Roy Kapur Films and produced a movie called Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. I think the film opens with that song. It's an interesting and fun song. So yeah, looking forward to all of these things and can't wait to see how the audience responds to it.”

