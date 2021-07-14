Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be collaborating for the first time for the highly anticipated Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The makers plan on taking the film on floors in the next two months and release it on September 30 next year. According to the latest reports, the makers have initiated conversations with actor Radhika Apte to play a key character.

As per reports, apart from the two leads in the film, the film also has a key character of a lawyer for which the makers have approached Radhika Apte. The character has multiple dimensions- wife to a cop (Saif Ali Khan) and lawyer to the gangster (Hrithik Roshan). The paperwork and other formalities are to be done soon.

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri who directed the original film will also be directing the remake, marking their debut in Bollywood. Vikram Vedha’s original version was released in 2017 and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It told the story of a cop who is trying to catch a criminal and what happens next. The music for the remake is being helmed by Vishal and Shekhar, the lyrics and dialogues are written by Manoj Muntashir.

