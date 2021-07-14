The fiction drama Ishq Par Zor Nahi starring Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the main lead is going to bid adieu to the audience.

The show is produced by Gul Khan and went on air in March this year. It revolves around two extremely different individuals falling in love with each other. While one’s priority is always his family, the other's has great importance to the feeling of love. The show garnered a lot of love from the audience for Param and Akshita's on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie.

According to various reliable sources and reports by tabloids, the show will air its last episode on 20th August 2021. However, there has been no confirmation from the show's producers or actors.

Recently, Sony TV's another show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye starring Zaan Khan, Gracy Goswami and Kunal Jaisingh's based in 1947's Lahore, before the partition of India is also reportedly going off-air in August.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.