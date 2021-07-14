Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2021 | 2:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal starrer Ishq Par Zor Nahi to go off-air by August

Bollywood News
ByAlimran Khan

The fiction drama Ishq Par Zor Nahi starring Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the main lead is going to bid adieu to the audience.

The show is produced by Gul Khan and went on air in March this year. It revolves around two extremely different individuals falling in love with each other. While one’s priority is always his family, the other's has great importance to the feeling of love. The show garnered a lot of love from the audience for Param and Akshita's on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie.

According to various reliable sources and reports by tabloids, the show will air its last episode on 20th August 2021. However, there has been no confirmation from the show's producers or actors.

Recently, Sony TV's another show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye starring Zaan Khan, Gracy Goswami and Kunal Jaisingh's based in 1947's Lahore, before the partition of India is also reportedly going off-air in August.

Tags : , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yami Gautam to play a crime reporter in…

Fahadh Faasil’s Hindi debut is not…

Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Bhopal for…

Esha Deol Takhtani to turn producer with the…

Tiger Shroff roped in as the brand…

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification