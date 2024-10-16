The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte.

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of his acting career, Varun Dhawan is being honoured with a special fan screening of his critically acclaimed film, Badlapur. PVR Cinemas is hosting this exclusive event, allowing fans to relive the intense and gripping narrative that has made the film a cult classic.

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

Released in 2015, Badlapur is a dark thriller that showcases Varun in a transformative role, earning him widespread acclaim for his portrayal of a vengeful man seeking retribution. Badlapur is a 2015 Indian neo-noir action thriller film that tells the story of Raghu, a man who seeks revenge against the two bank robbers who killed his wife and son.

The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte.

The special screening will take place at select PVR Cinemas on October 19, providing fans with a unique opportunity to experience the film on the big screen once again.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.