comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.10.2024 | 10:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » 12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

en Bollywood News 12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of his acting career, Varun Dhawan is being honoured with a special fan screening of his critically acclaimed film, Badlapur. PVR Cinemas is hosting this exclusive event, allowing fans to relive the intense and gripping narrative that has made the film a cult classic.

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get special screening on October 19

Released in 2015, Badlapur is a dark thriller that showcases Varun in a transformative role, earning him widespread acclaim for his portrayal of a vengeful man seeking retribution. Badlapur is a 2015 Indian neo-noir action thriller film that tells the story of Raghu, a man who seeks revenge against the two bank robbers who killed his wife and son.

The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte.

The special screening will take place at select PVR Cinemas on October 19, providing fans with a unique opportunity to experience the film on the big screen once again.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to begin Goa shoot for David Dhawans rom-com in November: Report

More Pages: Badlapur Box Office Collection , Badlapur Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

12 Years of Varun Dhawan: Badlapur to get…

TIPS Music sees revenue surge to Rs. 80.6…

Ram Gopal Varma calls for Salman Khan to…

Emergency makers contemplate on releasing…

BREAKING! After Max Factor launch, Priyanka…

Tiger Baby and Emaho Films partner with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification