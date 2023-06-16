Singer Asees Kaur is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she prepares to marry singer-composer Goldie Sohel on June 17 in Mumbai. The couple, who got engaged in January this year, will be exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends from Guwahati and Panipat.

‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ singer Asees Kaur to marry Goldie Sohel in Mumbai on THIS date

Known for her melodious voice and soulful renditions, Asees Kaur rose to fame with the superhit romantic track ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ from the film Shershaah in 2020. The singer took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement with Goldie Sohel, and since then, their love story has been garnering attention from fans and well-wishers.

Reflecting on her journey, Asees expressed her joy, stating, “Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew those studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life.” She credited her sister Deedar for handling the wedding planning and preparation, as both she and Goldie have been busy with their professional commitments.

After the wedding, Asees and Goldie will be heading to Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. Following that, the couple has plans for a honeymoon after Asees' upcoming show in London, which holds extra significance for her. It will be her debut performance at a massive arena in the UK, and her first live show after marriage, making it a truly special occasion. Asees is excited to showcase her Sufi set and pay homage to Sidhu Moosewala during the performance.

