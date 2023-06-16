A day after Diana Penty, actress Nimrat Kaur has wrapped up the shoot for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84. On Friday, Kaur took to her social media handle and shared a photo dump, featuring behind-the-scenes from the sets of her upcoming film. Along with sharing photos, she also penned a heartfelt note for the team of Section 84.

Nimrat Kaur wraps up Section 84; calls “legendary” Amitabh Bachchan “force of nature”

“No words will ever be adequate to explain what I felt before, between and after my two most favourite sounds - “action” and “cut” were called out on the #Section84 set since exactly 2 months ago today,” read an excerpt of her caption.

In her caption, she likened it to “the feeling of reaching the last page” of a captivating book that one never wants to end. Nimrat described “a mix of gratitude, lifelong lessons, separation anxiety, and the unique experience of sharing the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan,” whom she referred to as a “force of nature”.

The Airlift actress further acknowledged that certain aspects of the experience cannot be put into words and expressed her intention to cherish the memories forever in her heart. Nimrat also expressed her gratitude towards director Ribhu Dasgupta for granting her the opportunity to be a part of this wondrous and mysterious adventure, referring to it as a milestone in her career. She concluded by conveying her “eternal gratitude” and love to Ribhu Dasgupta for entrusting her with the character of Zoya.

She concluded the note by adding, “A huge thank you to every single person who (made) this process possible, smooth, carefully thought through, and no matter what for the set always being a chilled out, happy, happy place!!!”

The 41-year-old actress was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series School Of Lies. Besides Section 84, she also has a movie by Maddock Films in her kitty, scheduled to release this year on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

