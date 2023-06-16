comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 16.06.2023 | 7:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nimrat Kaur wraps up Section 84; calls “legendary” Amitabh Bachchan “force of nature”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nimrat Kaur wraps up Section 84; calls “legendary” Amitabh Bachchan “force of nature”

en Bollywood News Nimrat Kaur wraps up Section 84; calls “legendary” Amitabh Bachchan “force of nature”

On June 16, Nimrat Kaur took to her social media handle and announced a wrap for Section 84.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A day after Diana Penty, actress Nimrat Kaur has wrapped up the shoot for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84. On Friday, Kaur took to her social media handle and shared a photo dump, featuring behind-the-scenes from the sets of her upcoming film. Along with sharing photos, she also penned a heartfelt note for the team of Section 84.

Nimrat Kaur wraps up Section 84; calls “legendary” Amitabh Bachchan “force of nature”

Nimrat Kaur wraps up Section 84; calls “legendary” Amitabh Bachchan “force of nature”

“No words will ever be adequate to explain what I felt before, between and after my two most favourite sounds - “action” and “cut” were called out on the #Section84 set since exactly 2 months ago today,” read an excerpt of her caption.

In her caption, she likened it to “the feeling of reaching the last page” of a captivating book that one never wants to end. Nimrat described “a mix of gratitude, lifelong lessons, separation anxiety, and the unique experience of sharing the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan,” whom she referred to as a “force of nature”.

The Airlift actress further acknowledged that certain aspects of the experience cannot be put into words and expressed her intention to cherish the memories forever in her heart. Nimrat also expressed her gratitude towards director Ribhu Dasgupta for granting her the opportunity to be a part of this wondrous and mysterious adventure, referring to it as a milestone in her career. She concluded by conveying her “eternal gratitude” and love to Ribhu Dasgupta for entrusting her with the character of Zoya.

She concluded the note by adding, “A huge thank you to every single person who (made) this process possible, smooth, carefully thought through, and no matter what for the set always being a chilled out, happy, happy place!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

The 41-year-old actress was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series School Of Lies. Besides Section 84, she also has a movie by Maddock Films in her kitty, scheduled to release this year on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Also Read: Nimrat Kaur talks about latest project School of Lies; says, “It was actually very hard for me to remain serious because…”

More Pages: Section 84 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ singer Asees Kaur to…

Kiara Advani on becoming the face of Galaxy…

Restored version of Sunny Deol and Ameesha…

Adipurush: Morning shows of Prabhas starrer…

Rashmika Mandanna turns first brand…

Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates 3-year…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification